Last Weekend’s Netball Updates

High Park United, Youngsters of Barrouallie and J & G Scorchers won their matches yesterday in the Vita Malt/GECCU Richland Park Netball Championship at the Richland Park Primary School Hard Court.

High Park United outplayed V-SPORT Youths beating them, 82-17, Youngsters defeated QCESCO 68-33, and J & G Scorchers beat 3J’s Valley Strikers 54-12.

On Saturday, Young Strugglers edged past J & G Scorchers 61-60.

The Championship will continue on Wednesday when Sea Operations Nar Fren Dem will meet 3J’s Valley Strikers at 5:30 pm also at the Richland Park Primary School Hard Court.









