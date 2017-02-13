NDP Convention

The 39th Annual Convention of the Opposition New Democratic Party was held on Sunday at the Layou Hard Court under the theme: Moving Forward Together – One People, One Nation, One Vincy.

A New Vice President; Chairman and General Secretary have been elected to the National Executive of the Party.

Parliamentary Representative for North Leeward Patel Matthews was elected to the post of Vice President along with MP for Central Kingstown St. Clair Leacock.

The West Kingstown Parliamentary Representative Daniel Cummings was elected Chairman, replacing Dr. Linton Lewis and Retired Coast Guard Officer Tyrone James defeated long standing General Secretary, Allan Cruickshank 164 to 87.

The other members of the Executive are Margaret London Assistant General Secretary; Bernard Mills – Treasurer and Laverne King – Public Relations Officer.

Meanwhile … In his final address as Chairman, Dr. Linton Lewis highlighted the need for the unity of the people to be placed at the top of the political agenda.

St. Clair Leacock, Parliamentary Representative for Central Kingstown, commended Mr. Lewis for his sterling contribution to the New Democratic Party over the years.

And … Opposition Leader and President of the New Democratic Party, Dr. Godwin Friday called on Members and Supporters to redouble their efforts to advance the work of the Party.









