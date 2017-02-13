Relevance of Radio

As St. Vincent and the Grenadines joins the rest of the World, in observing World Radio Day which is celebrated today – Sonya Gill, General Secretary of the Caribbean Broadcasting Union said that radio has dominated the media with the greatest reach – even with the proliferation of various forms of media.

She said if they focus on the impact of the audience of such tremendous reach then they could see that it continues to have great significance.

Ms. Gill said that the objective of World Radio Day is to bring about an awareness of the significance of radio and the contribution it has made throughout the World.

Today February 13th – marks the 6th celebration of World Radio Day under the theme “Radio is You”









