The historic opening of the Argyle International Airport is now imminent. Vincentians from all walks of life are looking forward with excitement to the moment when operations at the facility officially begin tomorrow Tuesday February 14th.

Julie Reifer-Jones, the Chief Executive Officer of the Regional Airline LIAT, is among officials expected to address the official opening of the Argyle International Airport.

Other foreign Dignitaries expected to speak at the ceremony include: President of Guyana, David Granger; President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro; Vice-President of the Council of State of Cuba, Salvador Valdes Mesa; and the Minister of Transport of Trinidad and Tobago, Rohan Sinanan.

The local officials listed to address the event include: Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves; Deputy Prime Minister Sir Louis Straker; Minister of Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves; and Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar.

An overview of the project will be given by Dr. Rudy Matthias, Chairman of the International Airport Development Company and remarks will also come from the Chairman of the Argyle International Airport, Garth Saunders.

The historic ceremony is set to begin at 3pm tomorrow afternoon. The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has declared tomorrow Tuesday February 14th a Public Holiday, to give persons an opportunity to attend the official opening of the Argyle International Airport.









