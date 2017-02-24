Ministry of Education Volleyball Results

Sports

Girls High School and West St. George Secondary advanced to the Girls and Boys Final of the Ministry of Education Secondary Schools Volleyball Championship following semi-final victories on Wednesday at the Girls High School Hard Court.

In the Girls Division, the Girls High School defeated Thomas Saunders Secondary School two sets to love, 25-13, 25-21.

And, in the Boys Division, West St. George Secondary School won from Petit Bordel Secondary School 25-20, 25-17.

The Final are scheduled for next week.




Advertisement