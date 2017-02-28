PAC Anniversary

Reynold Hadaway, Police Commissioner has said that the ‘Pan Against Crime Program’ is said to have been very beneficial in providing an avenue for young people to turn away from crime.

Speaking at a Rally in Victoria Village on Sunday, the Commissioner said the Police Force has partnered with several Agencies to devise ways and means to ensure crime and violence is lessened.

Commissioner Hadaway said that music is used as a crime fighting tool and as a result several Steel Orchestras were formed throughout the country.

Meanwhile, Frederick Stephenson, Minister of National Mobilization, said the Pan Against Crime Initiative has impacted the lives of many young people throughout the country, but more needs to be done in tackling the issue of crime and violence here.

Minister Stephenson spoke at a Rally in Victoria Village to celebrate the 14th Anniversary of the National Commission of Crime Prevention and the 9th Anniversary of the Pan Against Crime Initiative.









