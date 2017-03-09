Our Garifuna Activities

Activities associated with the 4th International Garifuna Conference, hosted by the Garifuna Heritage Foundation, are continued here today.

The Conference was held yesterday at the Peace Memorial Hall, as part of activities to mark National Heroes and Heritage Month.

Today there was a Special Feature: Highlighting Garifuna in the Village, at the Old Public Library yard, and there is also Garifuna Film Screening for the General Public at the Alliance Francaise, located in the old Public Library building.

Zoila Ellis-Browne, a member of the Garifuna Heritage Foundation, says the activities will continue tomorrow with the Annual Schools Garifuna Folk Festival at the Victoria Park.

Meanwhile, on Friday evening, there will be an International Garifuna Dance and Music Festival at the Peace Memorial Hall.









