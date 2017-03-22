FLOW National Netball Results

SVG General Services Maple trounced New Era Pepper Stars 49-4 yesterday in Division (2) of the FLOW National Netball Championship at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose.

And, Maple had the better of Third World Man Shop Pacers in Division (3), with a 40-38 victory.

The Championships will continue on Saturday, because no matches are scheduled for today and tomorrow due Primary and Secondary Schools Athletics Championships.

Meanwhile, Executive Members of the Netball Association and Umpires will meet on Friday at 5 pm at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose.









