National Netball Results

SVG General Services Maple and Metrocint General Insurance Maple won yesterday afternoon’s matches of the FLOW National Netball Championships at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose here in Kingstown.

SVG General Services Maple defeated Dancing Iguana Pacers 21-13 in Division (3), while Metrocint General Insurance Maple beat Star Girls 77-27 in the First Division.

This afternoon at 5:00 pm, OSCO Ball Warriors will meet X-CEED Sports Club in the 3rd Division, and at 5:45 pm, Third World Man Shop Pacers will oppose SVG General Services Strikers (Seniors).









