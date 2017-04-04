Fatherhood in SVG

Fathers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines will learn more about the challenges of fatherhood as well as Socio-economic and Spiritual responsibilities of fathers to their sons, when the Project Men 2020 hosts a National Conference on April 6th AND 8th for Fathers and Sons, in collaboration with The World Needs a Father.

St. Lucian Alex Altidor, Project men 2020, Vice Coordinator for St. Vincent and Grenadines, said that the aim of the conference is to prepare men to be better fathers.

He said every problem in society has been linked to the bigger problem of fatherlessness and it is time enough this issue has been addressed.

Mr. Altidore also outlined some of the issues to be discussed during the conference.

The Conference will be held at Frenches House on Saturday 8th April from 9am to 5pm. The conference speaker is Rev. Dr. Cecil Richards, senior pastor of the Kingstown Baptist Church.









