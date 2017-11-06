AIA BRINGS INCREASE

The Argyle International Airport will host flights from both the Sun-wing and Air Canada Rouge airlines during this Christmas season.

St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Ambassador to the United Nations, Rhonda King, was speaking in Winnipeg Canada on Saturday and said, since the opening of the Argyle International Airport (AIA) earlier this year, there has already been an increase in the number of visitors arriving by air.

In her address to nationals in Winnipeg, Canada on Saturday, marked the 38th anniversary of St Vincent and the Grenadines political independence from Great Britain.

Mrs. King said in July, they received 7 thousand 5 Hundred and 18 stay-over visitors – with just 8 thousand 1 Hundred and 86 visitors alone this year – an increase of 668 in the month of July. She commended Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and his Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for their vision and tenacity.

A gala ceremony was organized by the St Vincent and the Grenadines Association of Winnipeg, Inc, at which Mrs. King said she was thankful for the rapidly increasing speed of accessibility to their shores.

On February 14th the Ralph Gonsalves lead administration opened the Argyle International Airport, the country’s first international airport.









