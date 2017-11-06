HIV AIDS FORUM

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is being represented at the “Third Latin America and Caribbean Forum on Sustainability of the HIV Response” Forum which is taking place in Haiti.

HIV/AIDS Activist Winfield Abbott-Tannis is among Participants from the Caribbean and Latin America to engage in discussions on the Road to ending Aids in Latin America and the Caribbean by 2030.

The session will run until Wednesday and will be followed by the Caribbean Region Sustainability Consultation: “Moving to Action” on November 09, 2017.

The forum is expected to bring together approximately 150 participants from both Latin America and the Caribbean.

It will include • Government representatives of health, finance, economic development and planning; • Multi-lateral and bi-lateral partners, civil society, faith Based representatives; • People living with HIV; their organizations and networks and • Academia

This third Forum on sustainability of the HIV response will provide a space for sharing information on national progress and preliminary results towards the achievement of the agreed “90-90-90” and the prevention and zero discrimination targets, challenges and unmet needs from the 2015 Rio Call to Action.

It will also provide as space for sharing new scientific data, to support the implementation of cost effective and efficient interventions across the continuum of HIV prevention, care and treatment.

Finally, it will facilitate a discussion around strategies and mechanisms to transition into nationally sustainable responses end AIDS as a public health problem in Latin America and the Caribbean by 2030.

The Overall Objective To facilitate a space for discussion and generate consensus on regional priorities and strategies to support the rapid expansion of a sustainable, efficient, effective integrated and inter-sectoral HIV response for the achievement of Fast Track targets in Latin America and the Caribbean.









