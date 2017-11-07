BRIDGE COLLAPSE

Minister of Transport and Works, Julian Francis, said his Ministry will be required to carry out major repairs to two Bridges in North Leeward which collapsed on the weekend.

During his Ministerial Statement in Parliament this morning, Minister Francis said the damage was as a result of continuous rainfall on the weekend.

Minister Francis said he is aware that residents of North Leeward will experience some inconvenience, but his Ministry will try to have the problem resolved in the shortest possible time.

The Meeting of Parliament began at 10 this morning.









