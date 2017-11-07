TEACHERS WEEK SOON

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union (SVGTU) is preparing to embark on a week of activities to mark the annual observance of Teachers Solidarity Week.

The activities will be held from November 12th to the 18th under the theme: ‘Defending Workers’ Rights: An Imperative for a Democratic and Progressive Society’.

The SVGTU held a news conference this morning at which First Vice President of the Union, Vibert Lampkin, said an ecumenical service will be held this Sunday to mark the official start of the week-long programme. The service will be held at the Hope for Life Restoration Ministries in Arnos Vale from 3 p.m.

Mr. Lampkin said one of the highlights of the week will be the C.W. Prescod Memorial Lecture on Tuesday November 14th. It will be held at The French’s House from 6 p.m., with guest speaker Former Senior Education Officer, Asfo Stephens.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related