The Hairoun South East Development (SEDI) Football Championship, will play on Sunday at the Stubbs Playing Field where, Volcanoes FC and Awesome FC will contest this year’s Final, following Wednesday’s results when Volcanoes FC defeated Diamond 2-nil in the second semi-final.

The goals were scored by Hosni Chandler and Keshorn Johnny.

Tomorrow, Diamond and United FC will meet in the third place play-off.

The Final on Sunday will be followed by the Presentation Ceremony.









