In the VITA Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship, Star Girls (1) gained a narrow 35-34 victory over Sion Hill yesterday at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

Star Girls (2) won by default over New Era Pepper Stars in the other scheduled match.

Tomorrow at 5:00p.m, Star Girls (2) will meet OSCO Ball Warriors and Bequia Ball Grabberz will oppose Yanja Young Strugglers 6:00p.m at the same venue.

Results in games played yesterday in the Vitamalt Sion Hill netball Tournament on the weekend:

OSCO Ball warriors 38 Star girls (2) 17, Yanja 71 Ball Grabberz 20

Today games, Svg General Services vs Island Blends at 5:00p.m, Star girls (2) vs Eveready future Stars at 6:00p.m.

Tuesday will see Sion Hill vs TCCU Trail Blazers at 5:00p.m and pepper Stars vs Buccament bay androids at 6:00p.m.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related