Food and Nutrition Training for School Feeding progams

A two-day training on Food and Nutrition Education to strengthen the pedagogical capacity of school feeding communities will convene here this week.

The Ministry of Agriculture says in a Media Release that the workshop aims to provide training in the area of Food and Nutrition Education to support the successful implementation of the sustainable school feeding program model in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The program will target three schools in Brighton, Diamond and Dubois.

The Training Workshop will be hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization and the Ministries of Education and Health.

The sessions will be held tomorrow and Wednesday at CLICO’S Conference Room on Bay Street, Kingstown, beginning at 9am daily.







