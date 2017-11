Former Senior Education Officer Asfo Stephens has called for better working conditions in schools throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He made the call while delivering the C.W Prescod Memorial lecture last night on the topic “Defending Workers Rights – an Imperative for a Democratic and Progressive Society”.

Mr. Stephens also stressed the need for the protection of workers’ rights here.The lecture was held as part of activities to observe Teachers Solidarity Week.







