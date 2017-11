At the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown yesterday afternoon, DESO defeated Fancy 3-0 in a Group “B” match of the First Division in the National Lotteries Authority North East Football League.

Goals came from Shavon Caine, Danitto Collins and Ricardo Glasgow.

Sparta and Biabou will meet in this afternoon’s match at 4:15.







