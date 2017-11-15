The Regional First Class Cricket Championship fourth round match between the Windward Islands and Barbados will be played at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex from tomorrow to Sunday with play scheduled to start at 10:00a. m each day.

Windward Islands opening batsman, Devon Smith has already scored two unbeaten hundreds this season. Kirk Edwards and Tyrone Theophile are the other two leading batsmen on the Windward Islands team that also have two exciting fast bowlers in Sherman Lewis and Ray Jordan. Their third fast bowler, Delorn Johnson is injured and is not expected to play.

Barbados has a new captain in West Indies “A” team. Captain, Shamarh Brooks will be boosted by West Indies players, Johnatan Carter, who scored century in his last innings, and off-spinner, Ashley Nurse.







