SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE NETBALL

Defending champions, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies defeated Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies 18-15 yesterday afternoon as this year’s East Caribbean Group of Companies St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Divisional Netball Championship opened at the College Campus at Villa.

The Technical and Vocational Division and Police Youth Club played to a 15 all tie in the second match, while the Division of Teacher Education defeated the Division of Nursing Education 17-8 in the third game.

The Championship will continue on Friday.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related