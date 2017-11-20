SVG CYCLING UNION

The Cycling Festival organized by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cycling Union took place last Saturday at the E.T Joshua Airport in Arnos Vale, where Joshua Hazell, Jason Hazell, Zefal Bailey and Enfory Lewis were the emerged winners of the races.

Cyclists from Bequia dominated the 2-kilometre and 2.5-kilomtre BMX Events. Joshua Hazell won the 2-kilometre race in 3 minutes, 37 seconds, with Bradley Lavia second in 3 minutes, 39 seconds, Reon Ollivierre third in 4 minutes, 42 seconds, and Jason Stone 4th in 4 minutes, 43 seconds.

Jason Hazel was first in the 2.5-kilometre BMX Race. His winning time was 3 minutes, 55 seconds. Second was Bradley Lavia in 4 minutes, 45 seconds, with Reon Ollivierre third in 6 minutes, 42 seconds, and Jason Stowe fourth in 7 minutes, 38 seconds.

Zefal Bailey won the 6-kilometre Open Race, completing the circuit in 12 minutes, 49 seconds. Lucky Antrobus was second in 12 minutes, 50 seconds. Peter Durrant third in 12 minutes, 53 seconds, and Enroy Lewis fourth in 13 minutes, 53 seconds. Emerson Holder 5th and Graham Bollers 6th were the other competitors in the race.

Zefal Bailey continued his good form by also winning the 7.5-kilomertre Open Race in 16 minutes, 58 seconds, with Peter Durrant second in 16 minutes, 39 seconds.

Enfory Lewis won the Slow Man’s Race. Omar Baptiste was the only competitor in Junior Race.

At the start of the Festival, a minute’s silence was observed in memory of Cyclist, Randy Wilkinson who died in an accident at a construction site in Bequia a year ago.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related