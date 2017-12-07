GREGGS SOFTBALL CRICKET

In this year’s St Vincent Brewery/FLOW Greggs Men’s Softball Cricket Championship which concluded at the Greggs Playing Field, the Sea Operations Nar Fren Dem batsman, Ceon Phillips totaled 295 to become the highest run-scorer last Sunday.

Shamic Roberts of Sion Hill Tallawahs, with 18 wickets captured the most wickets for the season

Sea Operations Nar Fren Dem was adjudged the Most Disciplined Team in the Championship.

It was determined that Ian Bushay of Gairy Construction Simple Boys took the Best Catch of the season.

Delarno Woodley of Bruce law Chambers Smashers was named the Tournament’s Best Wicket-keeper.

Theresa Jack of Bruce Law Chambers Smashers won the Award as the Best Manager in the Championship.

The Joseph James Best Umpire Award went to Clenton Woods.

Erwin Williams who scored 44 runs and took 2 wickets was named Player of the Final last Sunday.

Shamic Roberts of Sion Hill Tallawahs won the Player of Tournament Award with his tally of 18 wickets and 88 runs.

Sion Hill Tallawahs won the Title this year. Bruce Law Chambers Smashers were second with Country Meet Town Outah Trouble Family third.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related