BARROALLIE FOOTBALL

The Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football Championship took place yesterday afternoon, when PYOLA and Predators reached the semi-final after being victorious in matches at the Keartons Playing Field.

Veno John, Shandel Samuel and Wendell Cuffy scored a goal each as PYOLA defeated Ajuba United 3-1. Noklen Williams scored the goal for Ajuba United.

In yesterday afternoon’s other quarter-final match, Predators (2) beat the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (1) 2-1.

The victories lined up the semi-final between PYOLA and Youngsters this afternoon 4:00 at the Keartons Playing Field. Defending champions, Keartons and Predators will meet to decide the 3rd and 4th places in the Championship Tomorrow.

The Championship will close on Sunday afternoon with the Football Final and the Presentation Ceremony for the Netball and Football Competitions.







