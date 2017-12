Richard Hoyte won the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tennis Association St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Singles Tennis Championship yesterday when he defeated Arnel Horne 6-0, 7-5 in the Final at the National Tennis Centre in Villa.

Hoyte overpowered Horne in the first set with a strong all-round game. Horne recovered and was in control of the second set at 5-1, before Hoyte regained his touch to win 7-5.

Earlier, Gabriel Benn beat Nia Davy 4-2, 4-2 to place third.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related