BAGGA FOOTBALL RESULTS

The Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines/Hairoun Barrouallie Football concluded yesterday afternoon, when PYOLA of Layou captured the Title, beating Keartons United 2-nil at the Keartons Playing Field.

Chavel Cunningham of Youngsters FC emerged the most goal scorer in the Championship, converting twelve goals.

Vitus Browne of Sparta was adjudged the Championship’s Best Defender, with MC-RICO Ash also of Sparta voted the Best Goalkeeper.

Twenty teams competed in this year’s Championship.







