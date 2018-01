West Indies Under-19 defeated Papua New Guinea Under-19 by 7 wickets with 165 balls remaining in their ICC Warm-up Cricket match in Lincoln, New Zealand today.

The scores: Papua New Guinea Under-19 105 off 41.1-overs, West Indies Under-19 106 for 3 off 22.3-overs.

In another match today, Pakistan Under-19 beat Namibia Under-19 by 192 runs.

The scores: Pakistan Under-19 297 off 49.5-overs, Namibia Under-19 107 off 30.3-overs.







