NORTH EAST FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the Hairoun/FLOW/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League, World X1, PYOLA of Layou, Pride and Joy and Owia won matches on the weekend at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

World X1 advanced to the semi-finals of the 1st Division Championship with a 4-2 victory on penalties over Progressive Force. The scores were 1-1 in regulation time after goals by Curlan Joseph for World X1 and Mickele Culzac for Progressive Force.

PYOLA F.C of Layou won by default from Biabou F.C, while Pride and Joy defeated CARIB Warriors 3-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw in regulation time. Kelroy Fredericks, Nalroy and T-ZAN Phillips scored for Pride and Joy and Shane Gynn, Tamal Baptiste converted for CARIB Warriors.

Lorson Baptiste scored for Owia F.C to give them a 1-nil win over Bruce Law Chambers Mt Grenan.

The weekend’s results mean that Owia FC, NW All Stars, World X1 and Pride and Joy will contest the semi-finals of the 1st Division Championship. The semi-finalists in the Community Sheild are Hairoun Ballerz, Sparta F.C, Greggs F.C and CARIB Warriors.

On Wednesday, Jebelles Chapmans will meet Hairoun Ballerz in the Premier Division.







