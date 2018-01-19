Police Investigate Kelvin Richards death

The Police are investigating the circumstances into the tragic death of Kelvin Richards, a 24-year -old labourer of Montaque, Mespo.

Police said at about 10:20 on Tuesday morning, they received information that a Retaining Wall fell on Richards, while he and another labourer, Alvin John of the same address were digging a trench to build a wall to reinforce an existing wall that barricades a private property in Evesham.

Dr. Sin Adams, the District Medical Officer responded to the scene and pronounced the body dead at 11:06 am. Police say further investigations into the circumstances surrounding this incident will be carried out.







