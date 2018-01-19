EPIDEMIOLOGY TRAINING

The Ministry of Health is continuing to seek ways to improve this country’s Disease Surveillance Capacity.

In light of this, Several Public Health Practitioners in the field of Epidemiology are involved in a three-month Training program organized jointly by the Caribbean Public Health Agency CARPHA, and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Workshop Facilitator is Program Coordinator for the Caribbean Regional Field Epidemiology Department, Dr. Laura Lee Budhhram.

She says the training workshop is mainly targeting Frontline Staff and will also result in the strengthening of the public health system.







