STYROFOAM BAN MEETING

A meeting will be held here next week to discuss issues relating to the ban on the usage and sale of Styrofoam Products in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The ban came into effect on May 1st, 2017, in the interest of public health and environmental protection.

A Media Release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce said the Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday January 23rd at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room.

All Stakeholders, including Importers, Distributors and Representatives of Food Outlets are expected to attend Tuesday’s meeting which begins at 2:30 pm.

According to the Ministry, any person, business or organization that fails to comply with the ban on Styrofoam is guilty of an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of five thousand dollars or imprisonment of 12 months or both.







