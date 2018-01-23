SION HILL CRICKET CLUB MANAGER AND CURATOR PASSING

The former Manager of the Sion Hill Cricket Club and Curator of the Sion Hill Playing Field, Lloyd Lewis died yesterday at his home in Sion Hill. He died at the age of 81.

Popular known as “Manager” because of his success with the Sion Hill Cricket Club, Lloyd Lewis was a Barber by profession. In his earlier years, he and the late Vincent “KILLER” Hadaway established a Barber Shop opposite the Intermediate High School in Upper Middle Street. That Barber Shop was as famous for the high quality of haircuts as a centre of current affairs.

Lloyd Lewis spearheaded the establishment of the Sion Hill Playing Field before it was re-developed for the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup in the West Indies. Lloyd Lewis was the most dedicated and committed Curator of the Playing Field until advancing age forced him to step down.







