Vincentian Athlete, Shafiqua Maloney won the Women’s Open 400-metres at the Illinois College Athletics Championships Earlier this month.

Maloney who is on an Athletic Scholarship at Southern Illinois University in the United States won the Race in 56.48 seconds from a field of 15 who qualified for the final.

Chison N-WO-KO of Illinois University was second with 57.45 seconds, and Shirley Jones of Eastern Illinois University third with 58.82 seconds.







