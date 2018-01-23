VINCENTIAN AWARDED

Vincentian Adriel Francois, known online as ‘Cobracamp,’ has made YouTube’s 100,000 subscribers list.

According to Searchlight Newspaper, YouTube’s Chief Executive Officer, Susan Wojcicki in a personal letter to Francois, commended him for his achievement. Mr. Francois was awarded a plaque at a ceremony in Taiwan in recognition of his accomplishment.

He is currently studying Chemical Engineering at the National Taipei University of Technology in Taiwan, having received a scholarship from the Republic of China on Taiwan.

Mr. Francios is a past student of the St Vincent Grammar School and the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.







