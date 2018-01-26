MUSICAL DEVELOPMENT IN SVG

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Association of Music Professionals (SVGAMP) has a plethora of events for 2018 that aim to promote and develop the music sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

It intends to foster a more inclusive relationship with its members and the music and creative sector locally.

For the first quarter, Vincentians can look forward to the reintroduction of Sound Check, visits to schools and radio stations.

With highly anticipated events like the membership drive, AMP Awards, National Heroes Day Video Screening Day and the International Jazz Day Event.

The 5th AMP Awards will be held in the month of March to recognize and honour outstanding Vincentian musicians.







