SCHOOLS PERFORMING ARTS FEST

Education Officer Dexter Bacchus has highlighted the important role which the ECGC Primary Schools Performing Arts Festival plays in providing an opportunity for young people to showcase their creativity.

Mr. Bacchus commended the organizers of the Festival, as he delivered remarks at the official launch of this year’s programme on Tuesday and stated that there are many opportunities available for persons in the area of the creative arts.

Preliminary judging in this year’s Festival will take place from February 6th to March 7th at participating schools with the grand showcase slated for March 20th and 21st at the Methodist Church Hall.







