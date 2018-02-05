RICHLAND PARK NETBALL WEEKEND RESULTS

In the VITA Malt/KDLT Richland Park Netball Championship on the weekend, High Park United overwhelmed Bruce Law Chambers Gregg’s 53-7; Young Strugglers outplayed V-Sport Youths 40-17; J & G Scorchers defeated Vulturez 74-38; 3J’s Valley Strikers made light work of Bruce Law Chambers Gregg’s 22-14; High Park United beat Island Blend Success 98-26; and Young Strugglers whipped Vulturez 66-39 at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Government School.

At the same venue this afternoon, V-Sport Youths will take on J & G Scorchers at 5:00.







