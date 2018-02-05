SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The 2018 QUICKCASH St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Basketball Championship took place Friday afternoon, when Year Two Division of Arts Sciences and General, Year One DTVE and Just Graduated Combined made winning starts at the Hard Court of the Villa Campus.

Defending Champions, Year One DASGS Shooters and Year Two DASGS Pacers were level on 10-10 at the end of the opening match first quarter. Year One DASGS enjoyed a 26-16 lead at the end for the second quarter. Year Two DASGS Pacers regained a narrow 35-34 lead when the 3rd quarter ended and eventually won the game 43-39.

Marcus Tomas led the scoring for Year Two DASGS with a game high 24 points. Lemus Christopher scored 12 points to be the lead scorer for Year One DASGS Shooters.

Year One DTVE Hornets defeated Year Two DTVE Ballers 36-15 in the Friday’s second game. Aaron Bacchus 14 points and Leymahrr Campbell 12 points led the scoring for Year One DTVE Hornets.

Just Graduated Combined gained a 56-30 victory over BlueChip Basketball Academy in Friday’s other game. Sachin James with (32 points), and Lennox Ince (14 points) took Just Graduated Combined to their win. Jaheim Campbell scored 15 points to lead the scoring for BlueChip Academy.

The Championship will continue tomorrow also at the Hard Court of the Villa Campus.







