SVG SWIMMER ALEX JOACHIM WON IN CANADA

St. Vincent and the Grenadines 14-year-old Swimmer, Alex Joachim, studying at a High School in Canada, won 3 gold medals and silver medal at Canada’s 2018 Central Region “A” Swimming Championships in Toronto, Canada on the weekend.

Swimmers from more than 25 Clubs across central Ontario competed at the Event. Joachim, Swimming for Oakville Aquatic Swim Club (OAK), won gold medals in the 100-metres Butterfly in 1 minute, 2.3 seconds, the 5th fastest time in Canada for a 14-year-old for the 2017/18 season; in the 200-metres Freestyle Relay as part of the (OAK) team which won in 1 minute, 46.65 seconds, as well as in the 200-metres Medley Relay in 1 minute, 59.79 seconds. He won the silver medal in the 100-metres Breaststroke in 1 minute, 13.64 seconds.

Joachim now has four official qualifying times for the Ontario Provincial Championships to be held from 1st to 4th March. He has qualified also for the Eastern Canadian Junior Swimming Championships in April.

Joachim’s next event will be the AGM Invitational Swimming Championships here on the 16th to 18th of this month. He is expected also to represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the CARIFTA Swimming Championships in Jamaica from 31st March to 3rd April.







