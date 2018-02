Vincentian Jumone Exeter won the Triple Jump at the Art and Lincoln MAIL-LET UNC Open Athletics Meet at Chapel Hill, North Carolina United States on the weekend.

Exeter competed for St. Augustine and won the event in 14.88-metres, beating Watson James of Voorhees with 14.26-metres into second place.

Another St. Augustine Athlete, Justin Williams was third with a distance of 13.90-metres.







