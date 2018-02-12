The Human Development Service Delivery Project will be officially launched tomorrow February 13th 2018, with financing from the World Bank’s International Development Association for the implementation of Project.

Designed to strengthen the quality of service delivery in education, The project is expected improve the efficiency of social protection systems; and to improve the effectiveness of labour market systems in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

This multi-sector project will be managed by the Economic Planning and Sustainable Development Division within the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, Sustainable Development and Information Technology, in collaboration with the Ministry Education, National Reconciliation and Information; the Ministry of National Mobilization, Social Development, the Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities and Youth; and the Department of Labour.

The implementation of the project will take place over a five year period ending 2022, at an estimated cost of EC$28.7 million.

The launch will be held at the NIS Conference Facility and is expected to begin at 1:30 pm.







