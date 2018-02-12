NEMO WORKSHOP

Representatives from Government Agencies and Community Emergency Response Teams will be provided with knowledge and skills needed to make assessments following a disaster.

The individuals will be involved in two Damage Assessment Workshops today and tomorrow spearheaded by the National Emergency Management Organization.

The Initial Damage Assessment Workshop which is being held today, will mainly target members of the Community Emergency Response Teams, while the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis Workshop which will be held February 14 – 16, targets Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis Sub-committee of NEMO.

The objectives of the workshops are to train key personnel to collect, collate, interpret and report damage information and statistics.

It will also seek to collect the social information and to assess needs of the persons impacted.

The Damage Assessment Workshops are being held with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through its Office for Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA).

The Workshops are part of NEMO’s 2018 Program to review the National Damage Assessment Procedures and to build the capacity of all stakeholders involved in damage assessment.

The workshops will be held at NEMO’s Conference Room, Old Montrose until February 16th , beginning at 8:30 am each day.







