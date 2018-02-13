SECONDARY SCHOOLS CRICKET RESULTS

The St. Vincent Grammar School defeated Central Leeward Secondary School by 107 runs yesterday in the last preliminary match of the Secondary Schools Under-15 30-overs Cricket Championship at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

The scores: The St. Vincent Grammar School 171 for 6 off 24-overs; (Solomon Bascombe 41 not out, Rheema Phillips 26, there were 57 extras in the innings, Jaheim Charles 3 for 30, Darren James 2 for 24), Central Leeward Secondary School 64 off 16.1-overs, there were 39 extras in the innings; (Devonte McDowall 3 for 18, Newton Browne 3 for 20).

The St. Vincent Grammar School and the George Stephens Secondary School will contest the Final on 20th February at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

In the Secondary Schools Under-19 Championship at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field yesterday, St. Martin’s Secondary School beat Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia by 62 runs.

The scores: St. Martin’s Secondary School 147 off 26.4-overs; (There were 66 extras, Kenmore Williams 5 for 24), Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia 85 off 17.1-overs; (Kieron Williams 22, T-SHA-KIF Patterson 4 for 22, Diel Spring 4 for 12).







