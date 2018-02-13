SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College QUICKCASH Basketball Championship will continue this afternoon at the Hard Court of the Villa Campus of the College.

Year Two Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Pacers will meet Year Two Division of Technical Vocational Education Ballers at 1:30 this afternoon.

At 2:30, Year Two Division of Technical Vocational Education Hornets will oppose Just Graduated Combined.

Also, Year One Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Shooters will play against BlueChip Academy at 3:30.







