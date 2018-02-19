RICHLAND PARK NETBALL RESULTS

In the VITA Malt/KDLT Richland Park Netball Championship over the weekend, defending champions, High Park United defeated 3J’S Valley Strikers 69-22 at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Primary School.

Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble beat V-Sport Youths 43-22, while Vultures won from Island Blend Success 66-40.

Bruce Law Chambers Gregg’s defeated V-Sports Youths 28-21, and J & G Scorchers squeezed past Young Strugglers 68-62.

High Park United will meet Vultures this afternoon at 5:30, then Bruce Law Chambers Gregg’s will oppose Young Strugglers in the afternoon’s second match.







