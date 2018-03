Warriors won their opening match of the Barrouallie Softball Cricket Championship over the weekend with a 6-wicket victory over Hill View at the Keartons Playing Field.

The scores: Hill View 56 off 17.4 overs (Darren Gould 23, Jamal Williams 3-8), Warriors 57-4 off 13.2 overs.







