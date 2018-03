Eight goals were scored yesterday afternoon at the Biabou Playing Field as Overland FC defeated Caesar’s Real Estate (1), 5-3 in the Hairoun Biabou Football League.

Ray Jordan netted four of the goals for Overland FC, and Matthews Byron scored the other goal.

Two goals were scored by Rayshorn Gibson and one from Curlan Joseph for Caesar’s Real Estate (1).

At 4:15 this afternoon, Greggs FC will meet Brotherhood Kickers FC also at the same venue.







