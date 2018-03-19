FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

In the FLOW National Netball Championships, Sion Hill Netters, SVG General Services Maple and New Horizons Pacers recorded victories on Saturday at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

Sion Hill Netters defeated Star Girls 25-13 in the 4th Division, and in the 3rd Division, SVG General Services Maple thrashed New Era Pepper Stars 50-5, while Star Girls squeezed past New Horizons Pacers 25-23.

This afternoon at 5:00, Nice Radio Clinchers will face X-CEED Sports Club in Division (3), and at 5:45, Dutch Lady Clinchers will square-off with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police in Division (1).







