VITA MALT FOGSCO NETBALL RESULTS

Caesar’s Real Estate Diamonds, Hard Knocks and Bucky Auto Shop Attackers won matches on Saturday in the Vita Malt Friends of Georgetown Sports and Cultural Organisation (FOGSCO) Netball Championship at the Chili Hard Court in Georgetown.

Caesar’s Real Estate Diamonds defeated Strick Strikers 25-12, Hard Knocks had the better of Sandy Bay Attackers 27-20, and Bucky Auto Shop Attackers won from Ball Warriors 45-26.

The Championship will continue tomorrow at the Chili Hard Court in Georgetown.







