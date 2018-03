The North Leeward Netball Championship took place yesterday, when Dynamic Girls beat Peto Legends 64-25 at the Petit Bordel Secondary School Hard Court.

Shannel Mc Kie netted 45 goals from 61 attempts for Dynamic Girls, and Kanique Lewis scored 24 from 30 tries for Peto Legends.







